ATHENA — Ann Vescio has been appointed as superintendent of the Athena-Weston School District.
Vescio has been interim head of the district since July 1, 2021, as she and former superintendent Laure Quaresma operated under an unusual agreement that allowed Quaresma to mentor and support her successor for the past school year.
Removing “interim” from Vescio’s title happens this July 1.
Now with more than 20 years of classroom experience, Vescio began teaching for the district in 2005 and became principal of Weston Middle School in 2016. During her time here, she’s developed strong ties to the district and the community it serves, Vescio said, noting her two children graduated from Weston-McEwen High School.
“I am constantly impressed by the time, attention and support that all of our staff give to each student. There is a real sense of family and community in the Athena-Weston School District. It is the million, every-day, positive actions of our staff and community that add up to one outstanding school district,” she said.
The school board has clearly seen that connection and investment, said its president, Scott Rogers.
Vescio’s relational work with the board, her staff and the community has been highlighted as the district moves out of the pandemic, Rogers said.
Her investment in the social health of her employees, the students and their families became apparent as Vescio led the district through this past pandemic year.
“One of her real strengths is, she is a wonderful communicator. While there were frustrations with state COVID mandates by community members, Ann has been thoughtful about engagement with the community and about coming back into our schools,” he said.
“She makes sure we are communicating effectively.”
While there have been challenges, the district’s staff has “huge faith” in Vescio, both as an educator and as a leader, he said.
Looking ahead, Vescio said one of the biggest challenges going into next year will be to continue to support staff and students, “as we work to regain normalcy and close the academic and social-emotional gaps that resulted from the impact of the global pandemic and to re-establish stakeholder engagement after two years of pandemic-related restrictions.”
Vescio lives in Pendleton with husband Mike Vescio, a meteorologist who oversees the National Weather Service office there. The couple has two children — Michael Vescio in Portland and Katie Vescio, who will begin her senior year at Washington State University next fall.
Ann Vescio said her hope is to complete her career in education in the Athena-Weston School District.
“My heart is here,” she said.
