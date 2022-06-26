Walla Walla Public Schools Health Services Director Amy Ruff received the Distinguished Service Award for going above and beyond to support the school district during the pandemic.
Presented by school district Superintendent Wade Smith, the award is the first of its kind and serves as the highest honor the district presents to a staff member, according to a release.
“When the pandemic hit in the winter of 2020, no one could predict the impact it would have on our world, let alone a small town school district in Southeast Washington state,” Smith said during the award presentation at the All Staff End-of-Year Celebration at the Walla Walla High School Commons.
Smith noted that fear, confusion and anxiety were commonplace in March of 2020 as COVID-19 took hold of all of district conversations.
“School buildings were locked, in-person learning came to a screeching halt, distance-learning plans had to be developed, and the Washington State Department of Health, in consult with the Center for Disease Control, rolled out vast rules and regulations for operating schools.
“Thankfully, the district had Amy Ruff on staff to help make sense of these changing and most-challenging times,” Smith said.
“Her dedication, professionalism and can-do attitude spread across our campuses to help staff, students and parents ease their fears and have a clear understanding of how the district would navigate this worldwide pandemic.”
While moving to a different base every two years, Ruff knew from an early age that she wanted to serve the nation in a military role. Her father was a career Naval officer and her grandfather helped set up the first medical hospital on Normandy Beach in World War II.
After graduation from the Washington State University nursing program, she received a direct commission to join the Air Force Nurse Corps, where she served 22 years and attained the rank of lieutenant colonel.
In 2003, she was deployed to the Middle East as the medical commander for the combat unit there. Ruff said the experience helped prepare her for managing COVID-19 safety operations over the past two years.
Nurses have to make decisions in high-stress situations, understand public-health practices, manage disease outbreaks and keep troops ready to fight and fly, Ruff said.
Operating in a war zone reinforces the need to take care of those in one’s command and earn their trust. “People are your greatest resource,” Ruff said. “It’s a great feeling knowing you are taking care of people and earning their trust. Teamwork is the only way to survive!”
Since the pandemic forced the closure of schools in March 2020, Ruff has managed the district’s COVID-19 safety protocol operations. She oversees testing and reporting, dashboard case counts, stay-at-home orders, communication with state and local health departments and staff training.
“Amy’s focus has been to keep our doors open and continue serving students and staff,” Smith said. “If a principal or anyone else in the district needs something, they know they can call Amy.”
“Managing the operations during the pandemic was like living in a war zone at times, and I can say that because I was in a war zone. The most difficult part of COVID was not knowing the end game,” Ruff said.
Upon completing her military career, Ruff followed a sister to Walla Walla, who settled here in the early 1980s. Eventually her mother, father, another sister and brother followed to set down roots in the Walla Walla Valley.
Ruff was working as a nurse practitioner on Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, when the Walla Walla Health Services director position opened in 2017. She accepted the position and says Walla Walla is now her forever home. She retires this year.
