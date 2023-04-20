A community advisory committee that was tasked with identifying solutions to outdated athletic facilities at Walla Walla Public Schools has put artificial turf high on its list of priorities.
Superintendent Wade Smith reported at the school board meeting Tuesday, April 18, that the advisory committee has had its first two meetings. The group was put together after several district coaches made a presentation to the school board in March highlighting all the issues with the outdoor athletic facilities and requested they be updated.
Smith said the committee is particularly interested in installing an artificial turf field at Walla Walla High School.
School board member Eric Rindal brought up the public concern about artificial turf potentially being harmful to the environment.
“I realize artificial turf is sort of standard-shelf in high school athletics and athletics everywhere,” Rindal said. “But I’m hearing a lot of concern about the ‘forever chemicals’ that are used in these artificial turfs.”
School Board President Derek Sarley said that while there are certain types of turf that contain harmful chemicals, he recently attended an education conference and learned that artificial turf does not have to contain those chemicals.
“I got the dissertation of the 72 other alternative materials they could use,” Sarley said. “I left that conversation convinced that there are plenty of non-threatening chemical options.”
Smith agreed, saying that artificial turf was safer today than it used to be.
“We actually gain environmental points by using this field over natural grass because of lack of pesticides, herbicides, water and the chemicals,” Smith said. “Times have changed. Ten or 15 years ago, the old turfs did contain those (chemicals). They haven’t contained those for many years — at least the turf fields we’re looking at.”
He said students and the community would be able to use the field more often than a grass field and it would require much less upkeep, saving money for the district.
“We’d actually save 300% over the life of an artificial turf field over a natural grass field because of the dollar-per-hour use you get out of them,” Smith said. “You can just use them all the time — so great for kids and accessibility.”
He said the district needed a field that could keep up with the growing amount of wear and tear on the field.
“We’ve got three boys’ (soccer) teams. We could actually support four boys' soccer teams because we had so many kids showing up for soccer,” Smith said. “When our boys make playoffs this year — which I think they will — it’s going to be heartbreaking to play our home game over in Tri-Cities because the WIAA (Washington Interscholastic Activities Association) requires that we play on artificial turf.”
The advisory committee is made up of 24 individuals and includes parents, alumni and former coaches as well as city and parks and recreation employees.
Smith said the committee would meet a few more times and planned to bring its recommendations to the school board at one of its meetings in June. For more information about the committee and its goals, visit its page on the district’s website at wwps.org/oaafc.
