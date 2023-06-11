Three local girls have been selected to attend the week-long Tech Trek Washington STEM camp this summer.
“These outstanding young women are recipients of scholarships from the American Association of University Women Walla Walla Branch,” said AAUW member Judy Peasley.
Those selected are Garrison Middle School students Molly Driver, daughter of Claudia and Adam Driver, and Nevaeh Evans, daughter of Mollie Janson; and Waitsburg Middle schooler Olivia Duncan, daughter of Jessica and Jim Duncan. The trio will head to the Pacific Lutheran University campus in Tacoma for camp July 9-15.
Tech Trek participants must be nominated by a science or math teacher; submit an application and essay and if selected undergo an in-person interview, Peasley said.
The Walla Walla branch covers all expenses of $1,400 per camper. Families pay the $50 registration fee.
Tech Trek WA will provide transportation to and from camp. The local group will fly to Seattle, accompanied both ways by local AAUW member Mimi Brown.
The local branch raises funds for the Tech Trek experience through its annual AAUW Fall Kitchen Tour and February AAUW Book Sale.
Tech Trek immerses girls in a world that empowers and encourages them to think about themselves as future scientists, engineers, mathematicians and computer specialists, Peasley said.
Tech Trek camp engages participants in hands-on science and technology classes, with opportunities to meet inspiring women role models and share a unique college campus experience.
The program provides an environment in which girls can learn about opportunities open to them in the science, technology, engineering and math educational and professional fields, Peasley said.
Tech Trek started in 1998 on the Stanford University campus in California. AAUW expanded Tech Trek to four more states including Washington after seeing how effective the program is — alumnae are more likely than their peers to take advanced science and math classes and eventually go to college.
For more information about AAUW Walla Walla, see aauwwallawalla.org. Details about Tech Trek in Washington are at techtrek-wa.aauw.net.
