ATHENA — “No matter where life’s path decides to take us, we will always remember that our journey began right here on this stage.”
This sentiment was shared by Luna Dennett, valedictorian of the 47-student senior class at Weston-McEwen High School’s graduation over the weekend.
The tight-knit group of students walked across the stage at their beloved high school in Athena on Saturday, May 27, to receive diplomas and bring their high school education to an end. Dennett said the small group had known each other for most of their lives.
“Most of us have been together since we were 5 years old with our tiny cartoon character backpacks and shoes that lit up when you stomped your feet,” Dennett said. “Even those that joined our class later in our journey carry the memories of nostalgia from days before their time.”
Alex McIntyre, vice president of the class of 2023, encouraged his fellow classmates to continue their hard work and bring their enthusiasm into the next chapter of life.
“To the Class of 2023, I hope that we can all keep this excitement as we are nudged into a bigger world — a world that we are going to call reality for the rest of our lives,” McIntyre said. “I’ve grown up around you, and I’ve seen what you are capable of. I know that with the determination and aspiration that you’ve shown throughout your four years here, you will be able to change your reality for the better.”
Altogether, the Weston-McEwen Class of 2023 accumulated $491,423 in scholarships to continue their education. Salutatorian Elsa Rogers said the graduating class had achieved a lot during the past 13 years, with four students already committed to continuing their athletic careers in college.
“The Class of 2023 is remarkable in so many ways,” Rogers said. "The graduates before you are a group of hardworking scholars, athletes and citizens.”
She said none of it would have been possible without the support of teachers, peers and the whole community.
“I’m so proud to come from somewhere that cares so much about me and my peers,” Rogers said. “I would like to thank everyone in this room, in this town and in this community for helping us become the people we are today. Each of you has been a part of our lives, and even if it was just for this tiny fraction of a moment tonight — it meant a lot.”
