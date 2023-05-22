About 350 students completed their undergraduate education on Sunday, May 21, at Whitman College’s 137th graduation commencement ceremony. Students crossed the stage and received their diplomas in front of Memorial Hall, the oldest building on campus built in 1899.
Sarah Bolton, who was appointed the college's president last year, delivered her first presidential address at a Whitman College commencement ceremony. She applauded the class of 2023 for pursuing their education during the pandemic.
“We celebrate your marvelous individual talents, but we also celebrate who you are as a community,” Bolton said. “Together — both in person and remotely — you have made things happen … your support and care for one another in times of loss as well as celebration and the way you invest yourselves deeply in one another’s well-being and success and joy has been an inspiration to all of us.”
Amber Ebarb, who graduated from Whitman College in 2003, returned to campus for the first time in 20 years to deliver her keynote speech to the graduates. Ebarb currently is serving in the 118th Congress as minority staff director for the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.
She addressed Whitman College’s history in connecting with the local Indigenous community and the progress that has been made.
“The act of coming together, learning about our connections and pursuing healing is even more meaningful than ever,” Ebarb said. “While I’m not from a Plateau tribe, I can attest to the need for Indigenous perspectives to be welcomed at a place like Whitman where sometimes the full history has lived in silence. This kind of silence is very painful.”
Ebarb is an Alaska native who is a member of Tlingit Tribe. At Sunday’s ceremony, she was awarded for her efforts in advocacy and public policy with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters, presented by Bolton.
“The energy and focus that Whitman is investing today to learn about this place and the people who love this land is the path to avoiding future misunderstandings,” Ebarb said. “It is something I hope each one of you takes with you as you settle in new communities with new neighbors — the responsibility we have to better know one another.”
She commended the graduating class for its efforts toward cultural connection and inclusion.
“I am so inspired by your commitment to finding ways to make right what was wrong,” Ebarb said. “And I can't wait to see the positive change you will pursue next as Whitman graduates.”
