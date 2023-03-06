The Society of Professional Journalists has a code of ethics that has four main principles, which are: 1) seek the truth and report it; 2) act independently; 3) be accountable and transparent; and 4) minimize harm.
When it came to a Feb. 28 headline in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, we could have done more to minimize harm.
It read: “Victim in Walla Walla rape trial: ‘I was drunk.’”
Some of you said the headline was an example of victim shaming, and we’re listening to you.
We did not intend to create anger or discomfort, either in the story or the headline. But in retrospect, the headline would have been clearer with additional context. We have attempted to provide that context in the revised headline now attached to the story online: “Woman in Walla Walla rape trial recounts night of party.”
At the Union-Bulletin, reporters file stories and attach suggested headlines. Editors prepare those stories for publication and approve the final headlines, sometimes rewriting them in the process.
The Feb. 28 headline went through one revision. But it’s now clear that the headline we published did not do enough to minimize harm.
We are grateful to you for sharing your concerns with us. We want to do journalism that is responsible to the community, and if we fail to meet your expectations, we need to hear from you.
— Tony Balandran is editor of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
