Dilbert creator Scott Adams called Black people a hate group during a racist tirade last week.
“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people,” Adams said.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin stands against racism. We will not publish the work of those who fan the flames of hatred.
Adams’ syndicate, Andrews McMeel Universal, terminated its relationship with Adams over the weekend. Although the Dilbert appeared in Monday’s Union-Bulletin eEdition, it’s being replaced immediately by Garfield, which is also published in the U-B’s Sunday color comics section.
We’re replacing Dilbert with Frazz on Sundays, effective March 5. Frazz also appears daily in the Union-Bulletin.
— Greg Halling, Senior News Director, Seattle Times Affiliate Newspapers
