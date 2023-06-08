Camp Amanda has openings for participants in its 37th year. Free to attendees, early registration is encouraged. The deadline is June 16 or when all available spaces are filled.
The special weekend experience July 28-30 is for grieving children ages 7-14. Up to 30 children may participate in Camp Amanda each year. There is no charge to the children or their families.
Camp is held at Camp Kiwanis on Mill Creek Road.
Camp leaders include professional bereavement counselors and specially trained volunteers.
“Camp Amanda is a grief camp for kiddos unlike any other. We are grateful that we’re able to pair every camper with their own camp counselor for the weekend, providing them undivided attention,” said Luci Berg, camp coordinator and Walla Walla Community Hospice volunteer coordinator.
“If they aren’t ready to talk about things that may be emotional for them during group talks, this allows our campers to know they always have someone to talk to later on, as well as a built-in partner to fish, swim, or play with,” Berg said.
Children begin to talk about their feelings related to the death of someone special and learn coping skills for dealing with those feelings, said Nina Buty who manages community outreach and marketing for Walla Walla Community Hospice.
The youths enjoy other traditional camp activities such as archery, campfires, crafts and more.
“Not only fun, these activities provide opportunities for the children to express themselves and develop bonds with others,” Buty said. Through interactions with other children and adults, campers learn they are not alone in their grief.
For more camp information, contact WWCH at 509-525-5561, campamanda@wwhospice.org or see wwhospice.org/campamanda or the facebook.com/CampAmanda.
The local, nonprofit hospice was founded in Walla Walla in 1980. It provides compassionate end-of-life comfort care and family and bereavement support in Walla Walla and Columbia counties and Umatilla County.
The office is at 1067 E Isaacs Ave. For more details, email info@wwhospice.org or online see wwhospice.org.
