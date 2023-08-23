Rain may have played a role in a College Place traffic accident Tuesday, Aug. 22, that ended with a vehicle going through a fence and into a back yard, according to a news release from the College Place Police Department.
No one was injured in the crash, though the driver — whom the police have not named — was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
CPPD officers responded to the area of Lamperti Street and College Avenue to find a vehicle down an embankment and through a fence.
According to the release, the driver lost traction while traveling east on Lamperti and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway.
It was raining lightly at the time. CPPD spokesperson Sgt. Dylan Schmick said the first rain in some time can lead to dangerous road conditions.
“This serves as a reminder to the public that after long periods without rainfall, the first rain mixes with dirt and oils on the roadway to create an especially slick road surface,” Schmick said in the release.
The driver was cited for speeding.
