The spattering orbs slicking vehicle tires and cascading from awnings in Walla Walla on Monday? Those are called raindrops.
The heaviest of the rainfall — the most substantial in months — had moved out as of 3 p.m. Aug. 7, according to meteorologist Thomas Schuldt with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
A quarter-inch of rain was recorded near Walla Walla Regional Airport, while gauges south of town showed more than a half an inch, Schuldt said.
“It definitely kept conditions cooler throughout the day,” he said.
Temperatures were in the mid- to upper 60s, which is below average for this time of year.
The impact
While the rain may have been a welcome break from the heat, it’s too early to tell what the precipitation means for wheat harvest and drought in the region, Walla Walla County Conservation District manager Renee Hadley said.
“Rain in the middle of harvest is not usually a good thing,” she said. “Although it does help with dust control, it does not help as folks are trying to harvest because it messes with the moisture, and that impacts the price of the grain.”
The price of the crop is based on protein and the moisture content of the grain as it’s harvested, she said.
When it comes to drought, the spattering of rain may be helpful in the short term, but it doesn’t affect conditions in the long term, Hadley said.
“It doesn’t ease the pain of the lack of soil moisture,” she said. “We haven’t had substantial rain since April-ish, so there’s a lot to make up for.”
A drought emergency was declared in Walla Walla and 11 other Washington counties in July. Schuldt said there had not been significant precipitation in the county all summer, though traces of rain were recorded on July 10 and July 24.
The fresh moisture won’t last long.
“We’re going to be drying out (Tuesday) as temperatures return closer to normal,” Schuldt said. “Other than maybe some isolated shower activity, thunderstorms over the northern Blue (Mountains), for most of Walla Walla County, it should be dry.”
High temperatures are forecast to be near 90 degrees on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and Wednesday, Aug. 9, with lows in the mid-60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.