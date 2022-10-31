A Touchet resident told the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office over the weekend they'd spotted a German shepherd that looked like it could be the one last seen with 55-year-old woman who went missing last week.
Courtney Shelton's Toyota pickup was found Wednesday on Yox Road, a rural road in northwest Walla Walla County, according to Undersheriff Joe Klundt.
She was last seen a day earlier with a German shepherd.
Shelton has ties to South Carolina, but no known connections to the Walla Walla area, Klundt said.
Other than the possible sighting of the dog, nothing else on Shelton’s whereabouts has been found.
Klundt said her cell phone has not been pinging, leading investigators to think it isn’t on. He said deputies are still driving through the area regularly to look for her.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anybody with any information on Shelton, or anyone who may see the dog, to contact the office’s non-emergency dispatch line immediately at 509-527-1960.
