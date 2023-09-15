A detour will be in place near Touchet for drivers traveling west on U.S. 12 beginning Monday, Sept. 18.
The detour, expected to end by Friday, Sept. 29, will allow the contractor to pave the Nine Mile Bridge, the Washington state Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured down the off-ramp to the Old Highway 12 near the Nine Mile interchange then directed back to the on-ramp, the release said.
The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.
