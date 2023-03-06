Jacob Cox took the stand Monday, March 6, and told the jury that he doesn’t know why his accuser said he sexually assaulted her.
“I have thought a lot about that over the years,” he said.
After Cox’s testimony in Walla Walla County Superior Court, the defense rested.
Cox began by telling jurors that he disagreed with the victim’s description of their relationship as being a “big sister, little brother” relationship.
He said they were “friendly acquittances.”
His testimony regarding the leadup to the party closely matched what his wife, Sydney Cox, testified to Friday, March 3.
He said he and Sydney Cox — his then fiancé — were both invited to the party via Facebook.
While they weren’t going to attend the party at first, they decided to after the victim texted Cox encouraging them to come.
Cox testified he had five drinks the night of the party. He said he felt different than he normally feels after five drinks.
“I felt a little heavier, and it was harder to focus my eyes,” he said.
At some point in the evening, he said his fiancé wasn’t feeling well and went to sleep on the victim’s bed.
Cox testified the victim sat on his lap on the back patio of the house. He said he didn't remember if she was facing him or facing away from him.
Defense attorney William McCool asked him whether he remembered which of his shoulders the victim laid her head on, and Cox said he didn’t recall.
Notably, he did not ask whether Cox remembers the victim laying her head on his shoulder at all, just which shoulder it was.
While McMcol has mentioned the victim laying her head on Cox’s shoulder several times, there has been no actual testimony of this happening.
Of the witnesses who have testified, only Cody Onthank testified to remembering seeing the victim sitting on Cox’s lap at all, and he said he did not remember whether she laid her head on his shoulder.
Several others at the party said they didn’t remember one way or the other.
The defense is arguing that her sitting on the defendant's lap could explain why his DNA was found on her underwear.
Cox said he had an e-cigarette at the party and shared it with other guests, establishing another way DNA could have been shared during the evening.
However, he also said he did not recall whether the victim was one of the people who used the e-cigarette.
Cox said that at one point in the evening, the victim pointed to another woman and said, “If I were into girls, I’d choose you,” and pointed to him and said, “If I were into guys, I’d choose you.”
Later in the night, Cox said he went into the bedroom where his fiancé was and lay down next to her.
He said he fell asleep and was later awakened to the victim touching him. He said her hand was on his hip, outside his clothing.
He said he told her to stop. He said the victim then got up and stormed out of the room.
McCool ended his questioning by tackling the main issue of the trial.
He asked Cox whether he ever touched the victim inappropriately.
“I did not,” Cox said.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday, March 7. Then, the case will be handed over to the jury.
Cox is charged with second-degree rape and is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was sleeping after a party at her house in June 2016.
He was previously convicted in 2019, but that conviction was dismissed by the Washington Court of Appeals, who ruled that Cox wasn't allowed to present certain arguments that he should have been allowed to make during his first trial.
The Union-Bulletin does not publish the identity of alleged sexual assault victims nor any trial details that might identify the victim.