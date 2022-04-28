The death of a young man whose body was discovered early Tuesday, April 26, in a small park along Fishhook Park Road has been ruled a suicide, according to Walla Walla County Coroner Richard Greenwood.
The 23-year-old was not discovered in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed Fishhook Park, as was previously reported, but rather in a small park near the Vista Hermosa community, according to officials. Greenwood decline to name the young man due to the nature of his death.
The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to repeated requests for information since Tuesday, when initial rumors of the death began to circulate on social media.