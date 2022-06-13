Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following counties, in northeast Oregon, Umatilla. In southeast Washington, Walla Walla. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1009 AM PDT, emergency management reported increases along Mill Creek that will require diversion to Bennington Lake. Minor flooding is already occurring, with water and ponding on nearby roads, including Mill Creek road and Kooskooskie. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Walla Walla and Kooskooskie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be alert for mudslides or significant water over roads, and report any impacts to local law enforcement. &&