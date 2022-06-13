A Dayton woman died in an accident at the Columbia County transfer station on Thursday, June 9, a county official told the Union-Bulletin on Monday, June 13.
The county dump facility on the southern edge of Dayton, at the end of West Cameron Street, was closed for a few days during the investigation.
Kathy Dupont, 63, was standing behind a pickup truck guiding the driver to the edge of the pit to dump garbage when the driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake, Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said.
In Columbia County, the elected prosecutor also acts as county coroner.
Slack said Dupont was pushed into a metal grate at the back of the pit before falling in. The contact with the metal grate is what killed her.
The official cause of death was accidental blunt force trauma to the skull, and Slack said the driver was not at fault.
An employee at Columbia County Public Works confirmed that the transfer station has reopened for its normal hours.
