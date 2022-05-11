DAYTON — Officials with the Dayton-Columbia County Washington Fund recently announced 2022 grant awards totaling $44,000.
The money will help support 13 nonprofit organizations serving Dayton and Columbia County.
Grants were awarded to the following programs:
- Blue Mountain Counseling — $1,000, Steps To Enrichment project.
- Blue Mountain Resource Conservation & Development Council — $500, “Swim the Snake” event.
- Columbia County — $5,000, Touchet Valley Golf Course irrigation.
- Columbia County Community Network, Friends of the Fairgrounds — $2,000, youth building, pavilion completion.
- Columbia County Health System — $10,000, community child care.
- Dayton School District — $5,000, summer and Saturday counseling.
- Friends of Dayton Memorial Library — $2,000, “Food for Thought” project.
- Prescott Joint Park & Recreation District — $5,000, required community match to fix Prescott pool.
- Project Timothy — $5,000, helping Columbia County residents.
- Skyline Adventures — $1,000, “Ski and Snowboard.”
- Starbuck School District — $2,000, Community Connection.
- The Club — $3,000, support for youth.
- Touchet Valley Arts Council — $2,500, summer cultural enrichment.
