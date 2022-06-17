DAYTON — A standing-room-only crowd was on hand Tuesday, June 14, to hear the city council discuss the wastewater treatment issues.
However, the bulk of that discussion was held behind closed doors in an executive session.
When the council emerged from the executive session, little was said about what was discussed, but council members seemed to suggest they took a step forward, with councilperson Laura Aukerman saying, “We have a plan now.”
Aukerman also mentioned a new piece of land the council can consider purchasing.
The wastewater issue in Dayton has been around for some time.
In 2007, the city was informed that a Washington Department of Ecology test of the Touchet River found it did not meet state water quality standards when the river runs low.
To fix the problem, the state said the wastewater treatment facility in Dayton needs to be improved.
Since then, the city — with help from the Department of Ecology — has been working on ways Dayton can comply with water standards.
A letter the Department of Ecology sent the city this year said the latest permit the department issued the city gave Dayton 10 years to come into compliance. That permit was issued 11 years ago.
A plan that had been gaining traction — a wetland wastewater treatment system that would reduce discharge into the river and help keep the flow of the river up — seemed to stall when the council twice this year voted against purchasing two lots on which to build the system.
The June city council meeting was the first after a local political action committee hosted a town hall-style meeting earlier in the month to inform the public of the state of the project.
Several people who attended that session were at the city hall meeting Tuesday and urged the council to get the wetland project back on track.
An attendee also asked Dayton Mayor Zac Weatherford under which statutory exception the executive session was being held.
Weatherford replied that he wasn’t sure.
“Well, that’s a very technical question,” Weatherford said. “I don’t know the answer to that.”
He went on to say the session was to discuss an option that the council can consider, which would include discussing an individual who wants to remain anonymous.
RCW 42.30.110 defines what reasons public meetings may be moved into an executive session.
After the session, Aukerman mentioned a new piece of land is being considered for purchase.
The RCW does allow discussion of the purchase of property to be held in executive session if “public knowledge regarding such consideration would cause a likelihood of increased price.”
Following the executive session, the council discussed how to respond to Ecology's letter. That letter said the department is preparing to issue the city another permit, but before it does, the city must take some action.
That action includes “formally request(ing) an extension of time for meeting surface water quality standards, describing how the request meets the requirements in the Washington Administrative Code.”
Council members told the mayor that the response should assure the Ecology Department that the council now has a plan, and that plan will meet the standards of the department.
