No structures were damaged in a pair of fires that local crews fought Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Firefighters were dispatched to a fire burning near Prescott a little before 1 p.m. It was burning an estimated 5 acres when crews arrived.
By about 1:30 p.m., Patrick Purcell of Walla Walla County Emergency Management told the U-B the fire was under control, and no structures were damaged.
Another fire near Locher Road, near the state line, started in haystacks.
As of 2:20 p.m., crews from Walla Walla Fire Department, College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County District 4 were fighting the fire.
Walla Walla County Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee said this fire did not threaten any structures.
Jessee said fires in haystacks are not uncommon during the summer months.
“Sometimes at this time of year, in the extremely hot weather, the haystacks will catch fire,” Jessee said. “As heat builds up inside of them, they can sometimes catch fire and burn a long time.”
While the fire was right on the state line, Umatilla County Emergency Manager Tom Roberts said most of the fire was in Walla Walla County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.