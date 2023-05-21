What would I tell the grandkids about COVID-19? It demanded unheard of adjustments in our lives and significant changes of venue — mostly to our homes.
For historical perspective, none of us were alive during the 1918 flu pandemic, also known as the Great Influenza epidemic or by the common misnomer of the Spanish flu.
That 1918 H1N1 influenza A virus caused the exceptionally deadly pandemic, killing as many as 50 million people worldwide, including my grandma Frances Axtell Graves’ brother-in-law, Bertrand Brokaw Hussey.
The tragedy was his wife, my grandaunt Ruth Axtell Hussey, wrote her father, Dr. William H. Axtell, who had joined the U.S. Army Medical Corps when America entered World War I. Through the post, Ruth described her husband’s illness and great-grandfather responded, telling her Bertrand should be hospitalized immediately.
However, the mail was snail's-pace slow and Bertrand, only 26, died on Nov. 28, 1918, leaving his and Ruth’s 5-year-old son, William, fatherless.
Once relegated to occasional use, my home desk transformed into a "temporary" office with the onslaught of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadly, rapidly spreading coronavirus launched with a fury, first noted on Dec. 12, 2019, when a group of patients in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, experienced fever and shortness of breath.
It hit the U.S. in early 2020 while on its relentless journey.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first U.S. case was in Washington state on Jan. 19, 2020, when a 35-year-old man presented to an urgent care clinic in Snohomish County, Washington, with a four-day history of cough and subjective fever after traveling to Wuhan.
In Walla Walla, around March 18, 2020, before the state went into formal stay-at-home mode, our Walla Walla Union-Bulletin news reporters, editors and most other plant staffers went home to work.
By April 1, 2022, coronavirus cases in the U.S. numbered 81,780,503; with 1,007,320 deaths; and 65,236,840 recoveries. See covidwwc.com/walla-walla-county for local details.
As we slog into May 2023, it’s still not over as the SARS-COV-2 virus has mutated with such variants as alpha, delta, omicron and arcturus.
Early on I rounded up scraps of fabric, leftover elastic and bread bag wire twists (the latter to help mold and hold the nose section in place) and manufactured a supply of masks for our family.
Washington state lifted the mandatory mask mandate in March 2022. Walla Walla Clinic relaxed its mask requirement on April 4, 2023.
Places receiving the public required masks. Many people still choose to remain masked because of compromised health issues. I haven’t stopped carrying one, just in case.
En masse U-B employees able to leave the office packed up office supplies from our desks and carted our Mac monitors and laptops home for what we thought was a few weeks.
Streets emptied. Driving through a ghost town, I went to the grocery store early in the day when just “seniors” were allowed in to shop. Toilet paper disappeared from shelves and became a hot commodity, hoarded by millions.
Stores were forced to ration. Meat cases emptied. Shortages manifested for many items, such as disinfectant cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer as people stocked up.
What had been deemed temporary for the office — is two years temporary? — became permanent for me with retirement after 42½ years in news reporting, editing and column writing.
During the lockdown when it was unsafe to go out without a mask, I had two large computer monitors on my L-shaped desk, the Mac facing east, my Hewlett-Packard facing south. I looked east 8 hours a day while working for the U-B.
We connected in daily meetings with this new-fangled online video conferencing system called Zoom.
My HP gasped its last electronic pulse and died just after I retired on Nov. 1, 2021. I splurged and got a Mac since I was used to the system.
In January 2022 the editor invited me to resume writing stories and Etcetera, the community news column I started on Jan. 1, 1990.
So I’m back at my desk for a few hours on a routine basis weekdays to write for that as well as keep up with friends, family, personal bookkeeping, boards and committees.
Coming home to work just wasn’t a hard adjustment. While I really missed the newsroom staff and culture, I wanted to survive the virus without incurring temporary or permanent physical damage, potential prohibitive hospital bills or even death. Knock on wood, I’m still healthy. Whew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.