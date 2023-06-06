A 33-year-old woman was arrested and charged with arson in connection to a residential fire that occurred Thursday, June 1, in the 300 block of Chase Avenue in Walla Walla.
Carrie J. Cazier, of Walla Walla, is charged with one count of first-degree arson and one count of second-degree arson.
A multi-family house, which was occupied, is one of two buildings that caught fire. No one was reported injured.
As fire crews responded to the fire at 4:38 p.m. Walla Walla police officers responded to a report that a woman had told people nearby that she had set the fire, according to court documents. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 5:40 p.m., according to a Walla Walla Fire Department news release.
According to the arrest report, an officer saw Cazier, who matched the description of the suspect. A witness approached the officer and indicated he was the one who called police. He pointed at Cazier.
The officer detained Cazier and placed her in handcuffs, according to the arrest report, while another officer spoke with the witness, who said Cazier approached him and said, “I just lit this house on fire. If you have any kids, you might want to get them out.”
Another witness told the second officer that Cazier had warned her, too, about a fire and showed her a can of lighter fluid.
According to court documents, that can was actually a can of "Rust-Oleum aircraft remover," with “Highly Flammable” on the label.
Cazier told police she did not want to talk to them.
“I stopped all guilt-seeking questions,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.
The arrest report did not say whether Cazier knew anyone who lived at the building, nor did it state a reason why she would have started the fire.
After taking witnesses statements and finding the can of aircraft remover, the officers arrested Cazier and transported her to Walla Walla County Jail.
She was in court Friday, June 2, where her bail was set at $50,000 by Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Brandon L. Johnson.
As of Monday, June 5, she was still listed on the jail's roster.
According to the WWFD news release, officials think the fire started on a shed, and then moved to the residence.
Court documents indicate Cazier is facing sperate charges for burning each building.
Damages from the two fires is estimated at $27,500.
Firefighters from Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 assisted WWFD in responding to the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.