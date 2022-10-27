Whitman College Dean of Students Kazi Joshua has been named by Gov. Jay Inslee to the state’s Clemency and Pardon Board.
The Clemency and Pardon Board advises the governor in exercising his power to pardon and commuting prison sentences.
The five-member committee is appointed by the governor and approved by the state Senate, which gave Joshua the green light earlier this month.
Joshua said he is honored to take the position.
“I consider this to be a great privilege to serve the people of Washington,” he said. “I am very much committed to serving with integrity, transparency and compassion.”
Joshua said his work with Fabian’s Fund, an organization that helps bring education to incarcerated people, was noticed by Inslee’s staff. Joshua chairs the organization, which helps pay tuition.
He credits working with incarcerated people for motivating him to help inmates prepare for life after release, but also said crime victims also have to be considered.
“It’s really important that voices of those who have been impacted are actually attended to,” Joshua said. “While I believe in restoring justice and redemption, I think where harm has been caused, we need to pay attention … We do want to extend mercy. We also want to extend justice and we want safe communities.”
He said that in his position, he’ll also be able to help everyone be treated fairly, regardless of race, and address situations in which minorities are unfairly treated.
“I cannot exclude … (consideration of) in what ways does race play in how people get caught up in this inadequate system of social structure,” Joshua said.
Since 2019, Joshua has been Whitman’s dean of students and vice president of student affairs, where he oversees all student activities outside the classroom, including student government and leadership. He also serves as the school’s chief judicial officer when student discipline is necessary.
Before being named to his current position, Joshua served as Whitman’s vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.
He has lived in Washington since 2015. Before that he lived in various areas in the eastern United States.
He immigrated to the U.S. from Malawi in southeast Africa in 1987.
