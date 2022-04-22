A Walla Walla man facing a second-degree murder charge in the 2021 shooting death of his father, Gerald W. Taylor, was denied a bail reduction in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday, April 22.
The decision will keep Stephen A. Taylor, 48, in jail as he awaits trial scheduled for May 5. His bail is set at $750,000 bond, with no reduction for cash.
Taylor was arrested on Jan. 8, 2021, after Walla Walla police were called to a shooting in the 900 block of Stadium Drive.
Inside the home, they found 72-year-old Gerald W. Taylor dead and Patrick Taylor, Stephen Taylor’s brother, wounded in the hip.
Stephen Taylor has claimed the shootings were in self-defense after a physical altercation, according to court documents.
A witness to the alleged crime, William Fullen, told police he was also shot at but not hit.
Gerald W. Taylor was a U.S. Army veteran and a Junior ROTC instructor at Walla Walla High School. Several hundred people attended a memorial service for him at Wa-Hi in June 2021.
Stephen Taylor's attorney, Julie A. Carlson Straube, asked that bail be reduced to $50,000 bond or $5,000 cash, arguing that the defendant doesn’t have the collateral needed to obtain a bond.
Carlson Straube said her client wanted to be released so he could get his affairs in order before trial.
After hearing from members of the Taylor family and friends of the family — all of whom opposed any pre-trial release — Judge Brandon L. Johnson denied Stephen Taylor’s request.
Johnson cited the seriousness of the charges, statements from the family, lack of statements in support of Taylor and the fact that the trial is in two weeks as reasons for his decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.