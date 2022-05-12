All testimony is complete. All evidence has been entered. Closing arguments have been made and jury instructions have been issued.
All that remains in Walla Walla County Superior Court's murder trial of local man Stephen A. Taylor is for the jury to deliberate and reach a verdict.
Taylor, 48, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 72-year-old Gerald W. Taylor and two counts of first-degree assault for alleged attacks on his brother, Patrick Taylor, and William Fullen, a man working on the home in the 900 block of Stadium Drive on Jan. 8, 2021.
An alternative charge was added as well. Should the jury find Stephen Taylor not guilty of second-degree murder, they will have the option of convicting him of second-degree manslaughter.
This is an alternative charge, not an additional charge, meaning, the jury can only consider it instead of second-degree murder, not in addition to.
To prove second-degree murder, the state must provide evidence beyond reasonable doubt that Stephen Taylor not only shot Gerald Taylor, but that he also intended to kill him when he did.
To prove second-degree manslaughter, the state must only show that Stephen Taylor acted with criminal negligence when he shot Gerald Taylor, and that Gerald Taylor died as a result.
The jury heard closing arguments on Thursday, May 12, one week after the trial started.
Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Gabe Acosta opened his argument with three facts he said neither side disputed.
First, that Stephen Taylor shot Gerald Taylor, killing him. Second, that Stephen Taylor struck his brother, Patrick Taylor, in the nose with a handgun. And third, that Stephen Taylor shot Patrick Taylor in the hip.
Acosta argued several times that Patrick Taylor had no motive to attack Stephen Taylor, as Stephen Taylor claimed happened in his testimony Wednesday.
Acosta also asked why Stephen Taylor needed to pull his gun at all, saying he fought off his brother fairly easily.
He questioned Stephen Taylor’s claim that he tried several times to leave the house only to be stopped, noting that Stephen Taylor was the only one in the house with a gun.
“How was he stopped?” Acosta asked.
Defense attorney Julie A. Carlson Straube used her closing argument to retell Stephen Taylor’s story and poke at what she saw as holes in the prosecution's case.
Of note, she asked what Stephen Taylor’s motive was in killing his father.
Much has been said in the trial about the confrontation between the two brothers, but not much was said about an issue between Stephen Taylor and his father, or why Stephen Taylor would want to kill his father.
Carlson Straube also pointed out the times in the confrontation between the brothers that Stephen Taylor could have shot Patrick Taylor but didn’t.
“Because that’s not what he wanted to do.”
The case was handed over to the jury at about 2 p.m. Thursday.
