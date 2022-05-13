A Walla Walla County jury was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Stephen A. Taylor intended to kill his father when he shot him on Jan. 8, 2021.
Instead, the 48-year-old man was convicted of second-degree manslaughter Friday, May 13. He was acquitted of second-degree murder and two charges of first-degree assault.
A second-degree manslaughter conviction indicates the jury believed Taylor acted with criminal negligence in the acts leading up to the death of his father, 72-year-old Walla Wallan Gerald W. Taylor.
Taylor was originally charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his father and two counts of first-degree assault for alleged attacks on his brother, Patrick Taylor, and William Fullen, a local man working on the home in the 900 block of Stadium Drive on the day of the shootings.
Gerald Taylor was a U.S. Army veteran and a Junior ROTC instructor for many years at Walla Walla High School. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
While the defense did not dispute that Stephen Taylor fired the gun that killed his father, both sides presented different versions of events leading up to Stephen Taylor pulling the trigger. The prosecutor alleged he had intentionally killed the older man, while his defense attorney said the shooting was a result of self-defense.
No date for sentencing was set as of 2 p.m. Friday.
Second-degree manslaughter is a Class B felony with a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison. However, there is a standard range, depending on criminal history, that judges are required by state law to follow unless they find “substantial and compelling reasons” not to.
After the verdict was read, when discussing a plan for sentencing, Stephen Taylor’s attorney, Julie A. Carlson Straube, said the standard range for a person with a 0-offender score is 21 to 27 months.
The fact that the crime was committed with a firearm could add time to his sentence.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson ordered a pre-sentencing investigation, as is standard, that will decide whether Stephen Taylor has a prior offender score and what, if anything, else needs to be considered in setting the standard range.
Stephen Taylor had faced the possibility of a maximum sentence of life in prison with the charges originally filed against him.
