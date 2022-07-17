A Walla Walla man was sentenced in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday, July 15, for rendering criminal assistance in the death of a College Place man in December 2019.
Joey C. Barnes was sentenced to six months in jail on the same day a Walla Walla County jury found his associate, Walla Walla man Christian W. Scott, 28, not guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the same case — the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Arcane “AJ” Wilkinson.
Barnes has been credited with time served for the entire sentence, so he will not spend any additional time in jail. The bulk of his credit comes from wearing an ankle monitor after his arrest in June 2020.
Barnes, Quentin N. Hunter and Billy J. Sargent were originally charged with second-degree murder in Wilkinson’s death. All three had their murder charges dropped in exchange for pleading guilty to rendering criminal assistance and for testifying against Scott.
Barnes, who was in the same gang as Hunter and the victim, testified in court that he was a part of a group that drove Wilkinson from Walla Walla to Wallula in 2019 to “check” him for losing a gun to a rival gang.
Barnes said the “checking” was to include Hunter beating up the victim and leaving him in Wallula to take a “long walk” home.
That plan was derailed by Scott, who Barnes said pulled out a gun when he was dissatisfied with the lack of intensity of the fight between Hunter and Wilkinson. Barnes said that after Wilkinson ran into the river, Scott chased him and shot him. Scott was acquitted of the killing in court on Friday, however.
Barnes admitted to trying to cover up what happened by making up several possible explanations for Wilkinson’s death and sharing them with Wilkinson’s sister, Amy Wilkinson.
The standard sentencing range for Barnes for this charge was six months in jail to one year in prison.
Because of Barnes’ testimony against Scott, Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Morales joined Barnes’ attorney, Nick Holce, in asking for the six-month sentence.
Before Judge M. Scott Wolfram sentenced Barnes, Walla Walla County Detective James Greco read a letter by Amy Wilkinson asking for the maximum sentence.
Amy Wilkinson wrote that she disagreed with the state’s decision to offer Barnes this deal.
