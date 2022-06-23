Officials have identified the Walla Walla man shot and killed in Dayton on Monday, June 20, as 53-year-old Christopher Gonzales.
A news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, which was used in the Union-Bulletin’s previous story on this homicide, incorrectly stated the victim was 54.
Arraignment of the 22-year-old Dayton man arrested in the shooting, Jason W. Bomar, has been scheduled for July 6. His bail was set at $50,000, with no cash equivalency, earlier this week in Columbia County Superior Court.
Bomar is being held for investigation of first-degree manslaughter, but charges were not filed as of Thursday afternoon. An employee from the Columbia County Prosecutor’s Office told the U-B that charges might be filed by the end of the day.
Bomar is represented by Rebecca J. Lemons of Rachel Cortez’s law office.
According to court documents, Bomar lived with his mother in the 100 block of East Washington Avenue in Dayton. Gonzales was his mother’s boyfriend.
Deputies received a report of shots fired at the home at around 6 p.m. Monday. At the scene, Bomar’s mother told deputies that her son had shot her boyfriend, according to the arrest report.
Deputies found Gonzales inside the house with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Dayton General Hospital where he later died.
Bomar was taken into custody, and while being interviewed he told them that his mom told him to get his gun because Gonzales had hit her, according to the arrest report. He said an altercation then took place.
The Columbia County Superior Court judge found probable cause for Bomar’s arrest under suspicion of first-degree manslaughter. Unlike murder, a manslaughter charge does not require that the suspect intended to kill but that they “recklessly” caused the death of another person.
