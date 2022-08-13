The 911 call early Thursday morning, Aug. 11, started with a Walla Walla man reporting two people stealing guns and other possessions from his car and resulted in a SWAT team-assisted arrest.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Rees Avenue at 2:32 a.m., where the alleged victim reported he saw, from his window, two men stealing items from his car. He told the dispatcher that he had firearms in his car.
About a minute before the report came over the radio, an officer parked on Ninth Avenue saw a vehicle he recognized drive by and recognized 38-year-old Antonio M. Alejandre-Munoz as the passenger.
When the report was announced, the officer realized the suspect vehicle description matched the one he had just seen. Knowing Alejandre-Munoz’s address, the officer drove to his house in the 200 block of Cruthers Street and located the vehicle.
Alex R. Stevens, 25, was arrested outside without incident, according to police, but Alejandre-Munoz was allegedly inside a house when officers arrived and refused to come out, prompting officers to call in the Walla Walla Regional SWAT team and negotiators.
After the SWAT teams and negotiators arrived, Alejandre-Munoz came out and was arrested without further incident, according to the arrest report.
Alejandre-Munoz is charged with three counts of firearm theft, three counts of second-degree unlawful firearm possession, one count of third-degree malicious mischief and one count of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Stevens is charged with three counts of firearm theft, one count of third-degree malicious mischief and one count of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Firearm theft is a Class A felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Second-degree unlawful firearm possession is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The other charges are gross misdemeanors.
Every firearm allegedly stolen was recovered, according to court documents.
Both men were in court Friday morning, Aug. 12. Bail for Alejandre-Munoz was set at $20,000 with no reduced cash equivalent allowed. As of Friday afternoon, Alejandre-Munoz remained on the Walla Walla County Jail roster.
He is represented by Walla Walla attorney Nicholas A. Holce.
Bail information was not available for Sevens on Friday afternoon. Stevens is represented by Walla Walla attorney Robin Olson.
Arraignment for both men was set for Aug. 22.
