The handheld radios used by Walla Walla sheriff deputies are nearly as old as some of the deputies.
The sheriff’s office wants to replace the 20-year-old handheld radios, arguing it would significantly improve safety, reduce liability and keep the department abreast of state and federal regulations.
“We have deputies working for us now that were four years old when these were manufactured,” said patrol Sgt. Kevan Maas during a presentation to the Walla Walla County Commissioners on Monday.
There are a number of “black holes” throughout the county where deputies are unable to communicate with dispatchers using the current radios, Maas said.
“What we’re finding is that it’s really affecting our deputy safety,” he added.
He referenced a recent incident when officers from different law enforcement agencies converged on state Route 125 near the Valdemar Estates Winery to arrest the Walla Walla man accused of shooting Trooper Dean Atkinson on Sept. 23.
While officers were apprehending the suspect, Brandon Dennis O’Neel, Maas said he tried to inform dispatchers that everyone was safe. However, multiple attempts to make contact through his handheld radio failed, apparently blocked by a nearby hill, he said.
“We’re OK, but nobody knows that, because I’m the only one who had a moment and able to get to my radio,” Maas said. “Talking to dispatch later on, everybody in there is holding their breath wondering, did we just have shots fired? Are they ok?”
The sheriff’s office is recommending that the county consider purchasing Bendix King 5000 model radios to replace those currently worn by deputies, at an estimated cost of around $97,000 to $113,000.
An officer with the Walla Walla Police Department, which already uses the Bendix King 5000 radios, was able to break free from the arrest and send a message to dispatchers on the first try, Maas continued.
The sheriff’s office experimented with the Bendix King 5000 models prior to Monday’s presentation to ensure that they would actually work in the field, Maas said, and found that the communications “black holes” were reduced by around two-thirds by the newer, more powerful radios.
New radios are also needed in the long-run to stay up to date with state and federal regulations and reduce potential liability for the county, he added. Maas pointed to mandates from the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission that will require the agency to communicate using radios that cannot be picked up by a radio scanner, both to protect sensitive information, such as the criminal history of someone in custody, and also to prevent unwanted parties from intercepting police communications, such as during a raid.
The FCC mandates were originally announced in 2013, Maas said, and will eventually require the entire network of law enforcement radios, including the in-vehicle radios and the dispatch system, to be upgraded.
“We’ve been kicking the can down the road,” he said.
While the sheriff’s office is not requesting the system-wide updates yet, the new radios would work with both the current and future dispatch systems and are able to switch seamlessly between analog and digital communications, Maas said.
In addition to federal guideline, Maas pointed to recent state police reforms that require at least two law enforcement officers to be present when responding to certain calls or responses. Example If an officer needs to call for backup while in a remote part of the county, the ability to send clear messages detailing exactly how to reach them is critical, he said.
“And, honestly, if something horrible happens, and a special investigations unit comes in and says, ‘Well, why didn’t you wait?’ Or ‘Why did you do this?’ They’re not going to really like the excuse of, well, I didn’t have very good radio reception,” Maas said.
In addition to increasing the ability of deputies to communicate via radio, Maas said that the new systems would have a significantly improved battery life, which could be needed during a disaster response or other situation requiring deputies to use radios beyond their normal operating hours.
The radios also would come prebuilt with a GPS module, which while not currently of use to the dispatch system, would eventually allow dispatchers to track the location of deputies when they have left their vehicles, Maas added.
