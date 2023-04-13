The Walla Walla Police Department will soon have body cameras, and the city is working on a policy to govern their use, so officials are reaching out to the community for feedback.
The draft of the new policy is available at bit.ly/wwpdbodycams. This website also can be used to leave feedback.
The six-page document covers items such as when the cameras should be turned on and how citizens should be notified that they are being recorded.
Officers would be required to manually turn cameras on to "record all contacts with citizens in the performance of official duties, including calls for service, motor vehicle stops, field interviews, investigative detentions, and for any other action/incident where the officer believes it is necessary or prudent to create a recording."
The policy states the cameras will automatically turn on if an officer pulls their firearm or taser.
A Washington state law “strongly encourages” any city or town preparing to use body cameras to accept public feedback when doing so.
Paper copies of the policy draft, along with feedback forms are available at the Walla Walla Public Library, the Walla Walla Finance Department and the Walla Walla Human Resources Department. The city will accept feeback until 4 p.m. April 21.
