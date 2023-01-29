The state rested its case Friday, Jan. 27, in the child molestation trial of Walla Walla firefighter Anthony Spada in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Spada, 47, is charged with first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin does not publish the identity of alleged sexual assault victims nor any trial details that might identify the victim.
The state’s final witness was the alleged victim, who testified Thursday until about 2:15 p.m. Friday.
Among the state’s other witnesses were two family members of the victim and Leesa Phaneuf-Reynolds, the victim’s therapist who first reported alleged abuse to Child Protection Services.
The trial began Tuesday, Jan. 17 with jury selection and will resume for its 10th day of testimony on Monday, Jan. 30.
The state claims Spada inappropriately touched a 14-year-old minor and showed pornographic content to the juvenile.
First-degree child molestation is a Class A felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison. Second-degree child molestation is a Class B felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Spada was initially placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested March 23, 2022, by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who investigated the case.
He remains officially an employee of the city but is now being paid with his accrued vacation time.