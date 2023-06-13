Anyone stopped by Walla Walla police officers during the past week might have noticed something new — the officers now have body cameras.
The Walla Walla Police Department’s new AXON Body Worn Cameras have arrived, and all commissioned officers began wearing them Monday, June 5.
Before the cameras appeared, the WWPD sought public comment on a new set of official policies concerning the use of the cameras. Those policies — WWPD Policy 421.1 though 421.21 — are now in effect.
The cameras are not always activated because their constant use would pose data storage issues, but new policy states when an officer is required to activate the camera.
“Officers shall activate the (body worn camera, or BWC) to record all contacts with citizens in the performance of official duties, including calls for service, motor vehicle stops, field interviews, investigative detentions, and for any other action/incident where the officer believes it is necessary or prudent to create a recording,” according to Policy 421.7.
If an officer forgets to activate the camera, chooses not to or does not have the chance to safely do so, the camera will automatically activate if the officer’s gun is pulled or taser is switched on, ensuring that situations requiring an officer's use of a weapon are recorded.
Wearing the camera is not optional.
“Officers who are assigned (body worn camera) equipment must use the equipment while in uniform during all citizen contacts unless otherwise authorized by their immediate supervisor.” according to Policy 421.4. “Each officer shall ensure that the BWC is in good working order prior to use.”
The policy also states that the cameras are not to be used when the officer is communicating with undercover officers, when the officer is not on duty or, “in any location where individuals have a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as a locker room.”
In most situations, officers must announce they are recording.
“When the BWC is activated for an official law enforcement duty or action, officers making initial contact with the involved party/parties on-scene shall inform them, upon arrival, that the situation is being recorded unless circumstances exist which jeopardize member safety upon arrival,” according to Policy 421.9. “In such cases, the party/parties should be informed as soon as practical.”
In addition to purchasing the cameras, the WWPD also hired a new records technician to handle “the influx of public disclosure requests that come with (body worn cameras),” according to a news release.
Footage captured on body cameras are public record and can be obtained — with some redactions — by filing a public records request with the department.
Funding for the cameras was included by the Walla Walla City Council in the 2023 city budget.
The cameras weren’t, however, included in the budget’s first draft.
Walla Walla Police Chief Chris Buttice spoke at a council meeting after the release of the first draft, arguing for cameras to be included in the final version.
While camera footage can be used to prove officer misconduct — when it exists — it can also be used to prove an officer acted appropriately when they do so.
Buttice stressed this in his argument for the equipment.
“Walla Walla police officers want them for their protection,” Buttice told the council. “It protects (officers) from what’s being said about them and captures their behaviors and actions.”
Walla Walla City Council member Rick Eskil told the Union-Bulletin in December 2022 that funding will be initially provided by using salary savings from 2022 from unfilled positions.
Salary savings will pay for the first year of the five-year lease of equipment.
The council moved $75,000 allotted for homeless housing at the Walla Walla Sleep Center to help fund the camera program. Eskil said this was done because that money was replaced by a grant for the Sleep Center.
Overall, the cost for the city to have body cameras for its officers from 2023 through 2027 — including the cost of an extra employee and all training — is $885,450, according to a city document.
This breaks down to $150,290 in 2023, $173,210 in 2024, $179,900 in 2025, $187,120 in 2026 and $194,930 in 2027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.