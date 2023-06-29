The Walla Walla Police Department and the Walla Walla Fire Department are jointly investigating a series of fires that occurred during the past week in the area of Pine Street and 12th and 13th avenues.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Nick Loudermilk described the series of about five fires in the same area "suspicious" and said they are "presumed to be (the result of) arson."
He said while officers are tracking leads, there is currently no probable cause for anyone’s arrest.
Among the fires was one that started as a tree fire near the Walla Walla Recycling Center at 827 N. 12th Ave. in Walla Walla on Tuesday, June 27, that caused an estimated $37,000 in damages. No one was hurt in that fire.
Crews were dispatched at 7:45 p.m., according to a WWFD news release.
When the fire spread to a structure on the property of the nearby recycling center, it was upgraded to a structure fire and additional firefighters responded, including some from the College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4.
The fire was under control by 8:24 p.m., according to the release.
Loudermilk said there have also been multiple bush fires in the area.
