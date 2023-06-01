The Walla Walla Police Department has received seven new Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles to replace its current fleet of cruisers.
Though the vehicles recently arrived, they were ordered in January 2022.
“Due to supply chain issues, they were delayed getting here,” a department spokesperson wrote on Facebook. “These new cars are outfitted with the latest equipment and technology to keep our officers and community safe.”
The Ford Police Interceptor Utility is a police version of the Ford Explorer.
The department orders a new fleet of seven cars every four years. The old fleet then becomes the backup fleet, and the old backup fleet becomes surplus.
According to the Facebook post — because they run all day, every day — the cars have about 130,000 miles on them after four years.
WWPS spokesperson Sgt. Nick Loudermilk said each “fully upfitted patrol car costs roughly $76,000.”
The new line of vehicles has some new features designed for safety, Loudermilk said.
“Our focus is on de-escalation, using time, distance and cover as much as we can so we are not forcing situations or running too quickly into stuff,” Loudermilk said.
Loudermilk said part of the distance side to that is being able to address people without getting too close. And the new cars help make that possible.
Each vehicle has a second public address microphone located at the rear of the car. This way, in a dangerous situation requiring officers to take cover at the rear of the car, officers can still communicate over the loudspeaker.
The new cars also have superior lighting that will illuminate the whole area around the vehicle.
Also, the flashing red and blue lights will slow in speed when the car is parked. Loudermilk said this is less disorienting at night.
“This is a safety feature for other motorists so that people driving by traffic stops in the dark aren’t as blinded and disoriented,” he said. “This is a lot more mellow of a setting. That is a huge safety thing for sure for everybody.”
