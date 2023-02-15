The Walla Walla Police Department has returned to Facebook.
Sgt. Nick Loudermilk, a spokesperson for the department, announced the newly created page on Monday, Feb. 13.
The police department left social media in 2020 before starting a mobile app in November that same year, on which it planned to communicate with the public.
The app didn’t last long. It went dark in early 2022.
At the time, then-WWPD spokesperson Gunner Fulmer said the department was having too many problems with the app.
“We had to end the app as we were having issues and were having trouble getting them fixed,” Fulmer said. “We had a deadline for repayment for the year with the app company and opted not to renew.”
When the app was created, the WWPD said the app would cost the city about $120 month.
Shortly after the app was taken down, Fulmer confirmed to the U-B that the department would soon be returning to social media.
Chief Chris Buttice said the new Facebook page will be used to share positive things the police department is doing.
“We have amazing people serving our citizens and Facebook will give us the chance to share our story,” Buttice said.
One change to the page from last time the department was on Facebook is users are not allowed to comment on posts. They can only read, like or share the posts.
“The comments are turned off intentionally,” Buttice said. “Our desire is to connect with the community by posting on Facebook and share the great work and accomplishments that are taking place throughout the department. The city provides options for connecting with city staff via the city’s website if anyone needs to communicate with us.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the new page had a single post, stating, “We’re so excited to be back! Follow us for information regarding community programs and important department messages.”
In addition to the short-lived app, the department used other methods to communicate with the public during its absence from social media.
This included “Bridging the Gap” classes, presented by Fulmer, where members of the public could ask questions about the department and law enforcement and get face-to-face answers. Fulmer offered the class to more than 300 people.
The new Facebook page is at facebook.com/WallaWallaPoliceDept.
