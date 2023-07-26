A man suspected of stabbing another person in Walla Walla on Tuesday morning, July 25, has been arrested, said Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Nick Loudermilk.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Loudermilk said.
The stabbing occurred in the 700 block of North Eighth Avenue about 12:45 a.m.
The 36-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and failure to comply. The person has not been formally charged by the Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Loudermilk said the investigation is ongoing and no further information about the incident has been released.
