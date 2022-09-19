A man is is in custody Monday, Sept. 19, after another man’s suspicious death in Walla Walla, according to a press release from Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson Gunner Fulmer.
Fulmer confirmed to the U-B that the man in custody has been arrested.
The WWPD hasn’t released the names of the victim or suspect pending the notification of the victim’s family.
According to Fulmer, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South First Avenue after a report of a man not breathing. The man died before officers arrived.
Police became suspicious when they found the man appeared to have been recently assaulted, the release stated.
Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Unit are now investigating.
As Monday afternoon, the suspect has not been added to the Walla Walla County Jail inmate roster.