A Walla Walla man accused of multiple sex crimes against two children pleaded guilty to seven felonies in exchange for his most serious charge being dismissed in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Salud Lara-Diaz, 57, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child molestation, a count of third-degree child rape, harassment with threats to kill, witness tampering and other charges.
A date for sentencing has not been set.
Second-degree child molestation is a Class B felonies with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The rest of his felony charges are Class C felonies with maximum sentences of five years in prison.
A charge of second-degree child rape — a Class A felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison — was dismissed.
Lara-Diaz was arrested in 2020 when Walla Walla police detectives and Child Protective Services received information about the alleged abuse, records show.
According to court documents, Lara-Diaz threatened to kill one of the victims, and her family’s dog, if she told anyone about the abuse.
Initially, Lara-Diaz was only charged with the abuse of one victim, but more charges were added when another victim was identified.
A pre-sentencing investigation has been ordered, and sentencing will be scheduled for when the investigation is complete.