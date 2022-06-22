A Walla Walla man was shot and killed in Dayton on Monday, June 20, according to officials. His name has not been released.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested Dayton man Jason W. Bomar, 22, for investigation of first-degree manslaughter.
Deputies received a report of shots fired around 6 p.m., Monday. When they arrived in the 100 block of East Washington Avenue, they found a 54-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to a release.
The victim was transported to Dayton General Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Officials are working to contact the victim’s family.
Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack told the Union-Bullletin that charges had not been filed as of Wednesday morning, June 22.
Bail was set at $50,000, with no cash equivalent for now, in Columbia County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon, and Bomar was assigned an attorney from Rachel Cortez’s office for his defense.
Slack’s office now has 72 hours to file charges. The county prosecutor said he expects charges to be filed near the end of that window as the investigation is ongoing.
The Sheriff’s Office has requested help from the Washington State Patrol crime scene team.
