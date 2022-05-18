A Walla Walla man faces three felony charges in connection to an incident that started with an alleged protection order violation.
Ryan A. Meyer, 42, faces felony charges of first-degree burglary, residential burglary and assault in violation of a protection order.
The first-degree burglary charge is a Class A felony carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Meyer also faces a gross misdemeanor charge of violating a protection order.
He was arrested Thursday, May 12, after allegedly entering the home of his mother and stepfather, who both have protection orders against Meyer from a prior case involving two charges of harassment and a charge of second-degree assault.
According to the arrest report, Steven Cole, Meyer’s stepfather, told police that Meyer forced his way into the house and started assaulting him. He said he had a chair wedged against the front door, but that it failed to keep Meyer out.
The document says Cole told police that Meyer pushed him back, got him into a headlock and struck him in the head several times. The officer observed injuries on Cole consistent with being struck in the head.
In another probable cause affidavit filed by a different officer, an incident was detailed from two days earlier in which Meyer also allegedly entered the house without permission and began eating some food.
In the second affidavit, police say Juanita Meyer, Ryan Meyer’s mother, said her son has come to the house several times since the protection orders were issued.
In the May 10 incident, she said he used his key to get in, ate food and ignored any attempts to speak to him before leaving.
Meyer was on pre-trial release for his prior charges.
That order of release has been revoked. Judge Brandon L. Johnson set bail on his prior charges at $20,000 and imposed a $30,000 bail on his new charges, both with no reduced cash equivalent allowed.
