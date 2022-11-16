A Walla Walla man convicted of child rape is appealing his verdict and his 31-year sentence.
Jerry K. Harris, 32, was convicted in May of second-degree child rape, third-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation, which are Class A, Class C and Class B felonies, respectively.
Harris was sentenced by Judge Brandon L. Johnson to 20 years in prison for second-degree child rape, six years and three months for second-degree child molestation and five years for third-degree child rape.
The sentences, handed down Oct. 3 in Walla Walla County Superior Court, are to be served consecutively.
The sentence goes beyond the standard range for the crimes for a defendant who has no criminal history, such as Harris.
The standard sentencing range judges are required to follow by law takes into account a defendant’s criminal history, according to state law.
The standard range also calls for these sentences to be served concurrently.
Judges can only go outside of the range under certain circumstances, including when the court finds “substantial and compelling reasons that justify an exceptional sentence.”
Court records show Johnson found such reasons existed in this case.
The aggravating factors were determined by the jury, according to court documents.
In addition to rendering their verdict, the jury was asked additional questions. In answering these questions, the jurors found that Harris showed an “egregious lack of remorse,” that the crimes showed an “on-going pattern of abuse” that spanned “many years,” and that the victim became pregnant from the abuse.
For those reasons, Johnson went outside the standard range.
Sentencing was delayed several months while the defense attorneys, Nicolas Holce and Rachel Cortez, argued the verdict should be set aside, in part, because of jury instructions.
Johnson denied their motion to set aside the verdict.
Harris has appealed both the conviction and the sentence.
Holce confirmed to the U-B that he and Cortez are not representing Harris in his appeal. He said Harris will be assigned a new lawyer for that process.
The jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding Harris guilty on May 26.
Harris is accused of sexually abusing a child he knew over several years.
The prosecution argued that Harris began touching the victim sexually in 2013, when she was 12 years old.
This, prosecutors said, escalated to sexual intercourse, and the victim became pregnant at 14 years old and then again at 16. Harris was the father both times, the prosecutor stated. The victim got pregnant again after turning 18.
The defense argued that although the victim and defendant were close while the victim was a child, the relationship didn’t turn sexual until after the victim was 18. The age of consent in Washington is 16.
However, a video of Harris’ interview with Walla Walla police detective Kathy Loney after he was arrested was played for the jury.
In it, Harris first maintains his innocence, saying the relationship didn’t turn sexual until 2018 before admitting that it did.
When told the allegations came from the victim and not her mother as he had thought, Harris said he loved the victim and didn’t want to call her a liar. He then said the sexual relationship started “whenever she said it did,” and he proceeded to confess to all the allegations.
During the trial, he maintained that the sexual relationship didn’t begin until the victim turned 18.