Walla Wallan Christian W. Scott has been acquitted of second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the December 2019 shooting death of College Place man Arcane “AJ” Wilkinson.
The jury of seven women and five men returned its verdict of "not guilty" at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, in Walla Walla County Superior Court. The case was turned over to the jury late Thursday afternoon.
Scott, 28, was, however, convicted of two counts of witness tampering. Witness tampering is a Class C felony carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
The verdict means Scott's testimony Thursday presented reasonable doubt of his guilt in the mind of jurors.
Scott was one of just two witnesses to testify on his behalf. The other, Dane M. Forss, testified only to the tampering charges.
Defense attorney Jason Wargin told the jury in his opening statements that they would hear from multiple witnesses who lived with Quentin N. Hunter, another man who was present at the scene of Wilkinson’s death.
Hunter, Joey C. Barnes and Billy J. Sargent were all originally charged with second-degree murder before having those charges dropped in exchange for pleading guilty to rendering criminal assistance and for testifying against Scott.
Wargin said one of the witnesses would testify that Hunter bragged about shooting Wilkinson. He said others would testify about a gun. But none of those witnesses took the stand.
Scott's testimony, however, was enough to sway the jury.
The prosecution argued that Wilkinson, who was in a gang with Barnes and Hunter, had his gun taken from him in Milton-Freewater by someone from another gang. The five men went to Wallula so they could “check” Wilkinson for losing his gun.
The prosecution argued that Wilkinson was made to fight Hunter. Scott was unhappy with the lack of intensity of the fight and pulled his gun out and said he wanted to shoot them both, according to the state's case.
Then Wilkinson ran, and Scott chased him, firing his gun as Wilkinson ran into the river, the prosecutor said.
However Scott's version of the story was that he rode with the men to Wallula, but he was not involved in what was happening because he was not a member of that gang.
Once they arrived at Madame Dorian Memorial Park in Wallula, Scott said they took a short walk down a path before turning around and heading back to the Walla Walla River.
He said Sargent pointed a gun at Wilkinson and told him to get into the river. Wilkinson asked Barnes what was happening, and Hunter hit him in the side of the head with his gun, according to Scott.
Hunter and Wilkinson began fighting and wrestling on the ground, the defendant told the jury. Hunter cried out that Wilkinson had bitten him. He then heard a large splash that he thought was Wilkinson falling into the river, followed by three gunshots.
He said he didn't know who fired the shots, though he did say that Sargent had already returned to the car.
Wilkinson was found dead of multiple gunshots in the Walla Walla River on Jan. 29, 2020. Scott was arrested in December 2020.
