A Walla Walla man with a high-risk warrant out for his arrest was taken into custody by the Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and SWAT team on Thursday, June 22, according to the Walla Walla Police Department.
Steven Garcia, 33, voluntarily surrendered after negotiating with responding law enforcement officers, according to a news release.
A member of the regional task force saw Garcia enter a residence in the 1700 block of Highland Road in Walla Walla before noon, Walla Walla police Sgt. Nick Loudermilk said.
The task force responded to the address at 11:52 a.m. and tried to get Garcia to come out of the residence. When the efforts were unsuccessful, the task force called in the SWAT team to assist, Loudermilk said.
The execution of the warrant was considered high-risk because of Garcia’s criminal history and previous interactions with law enforcement, Loudermilk said.
Garcia was originally charged with delivery of dangerous drugs and was out on Department of Corrections supervision, and a warrant was issued by the DOC after Garcia failed to comply with probation conditions, Loudermilk said.
After negotiations with the task force and SWAT team, Garcia surrendered and was taken into custody before 2 p.m., he said.
A release from the police department said the arrest was conducted without incident. There were no injuries to Garcia or responding law enforcement officers, the release said.
Garcia will face legal proceedings in accordance with the charges outlined in the warrant, according to the release.
Loudermilk said the regional task force is made up of officers and deputies from the Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, College Place Police Department and the Department of Corrections. Patrol officers from each of those agencies responded separately to assist.
