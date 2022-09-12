A 24-year-old Walla Walla resident was arrested Monday, Sept. 12, after allegedly driving while intoxicated and fleeing from law enforcement, according to police.
Austin Hill faces charges of eluding law enforcement, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, and driving while intoxicated, police said in a press release.
Law enforcement was notified shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday that Hill was reportedly passed out in his vehicle near Garrison Street and Commercial Street in Walla Walla, according to the press release. When residents attempted to contact the driver, he reportedly drove away before parking at a nearby 7-Eleven.
An officer with the Walla Walla Police Department reportedly contacted Hill, who was sitting in his vehicle and allegedly consuming an illegal narcotic. Additional drug paraphernalia was also allegedly seen in Hill’s vehicle by the reporting officer, according to the press release.
According to the police report, Hill did not obey the officer’s commands to exit the vehicle. While attempting to remove Hill, Hill allegedly fought with the officer and was able to start the vehicle before driving from the scene as another officer was arriving to provide back-up.
Officers reportedly pursued Hill through the east end of Walla Walla. Hill stopped near South Division Street and Lincoln Street after losing two of his tires and driving on rims for some distance, according to the press release.
Hill was then taken into custody without further incident, police said.
In addition to the charges he faces for Monday’s incident, Hill reportedly had an outstanding warrant for his arrest issued by the Department of Corrections for escaped community custody, according to the press release.
