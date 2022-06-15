Two Walla Walla police officers were treated at Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center after allegedly being attacked a man resisting arrest on Tuesday, June 14.
One officer's hand was broken and another was checked by medical professionals after Jacob Romero, 29, spit in his face, according to a WWPD news release.
The police injured were not named in the Wednesday announcement.
Officers approached Romero at about 4:45 p.m. while he was walking a motorcycle in the 500 block of East Pine Street and "acting suspicious," the release stated.
Romero became aggressive when one officer radioed in to check on whether the motorcycle was stolen.
A scuffle occurred when the officer attempted to arrest Romero for intimidating a police office, and Romero ran inside a house, according to police.
When more officers arrived, he came out and continued fighting, the release stated.
He was arrested and booked into the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of intimidating a public servant, five counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer, according to court documents.
While the release does not say if the motorcycle was stolen, stealing a motorcycle was not listed as one of the reasons for Romero's arrest.
As of Wednesday evening, formal charges had not been filed by the Walla Walla County Prosecutor’s Office.
Romero no longer appeared on the Walla Walla County Jail roster as of Wednesday afternoon.
