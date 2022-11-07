A man accused of assaulting a Walla Walla police officer during a DUI investigation has pleaded guilty to two charges in exchange for three more being dropped.
According to court documents, Austin T. Hill, 24, of Walla Walla pleaded guilty to in Walla Walla Superior Court to attempting to elude a police officer and third-degree assault of a police officer.
His charges of driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and ignition interlock violation were dismissed.
Both attempting to elude a police officer and third-degree assault of a police officer are Class C felonies carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 21.
All three of Hill’s dismissed charges are misdemeanors.
He was arrested Sept. 12.
According to a Walla Walla Police Department release at the time, officers responded to the area of Garrison and Commercial streets after a report from a person who saw a man, later identified as Hill, passed out in a vehicle. He fled when observers approached him.
Officers found him later on East Alder Street, according to the release. As an officer was trying to remove Hill from the vehicle, Hill fought with him and was able to drive off.
During the ensuing pursuit, Hill lost two tires and was driving on just rims. He finally stopped his vehicle and was arrested according to the WWPD.
