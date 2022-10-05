Walla Walla High School and Prospect Point Elementary School briefly locked down their campuses Wednesday amid police activity in the area involving a man with an airsoft gun.
At about 8:30 a.m. the Walla Walla Police Department notified the school of police activity in the area and requested the schools be locked down, according to Walla Walla Public Schools spokesperson Mark Higgins.
Schools reopened about 15 minutes later when the situation was resolved, Higgins said.
The incident began when officers responded to a call about a man with a gun near Wa-Hi, according a police department press release.
When they responded, they found an 18-year-old playing with an airsoft gun down the street from the high school.
“There was no credible threat to any students at either school,” the release states.
Police spokesperson Gunner Fulmer confirmed that no arrests were made.
The police department asked that adults educate family members on the dangers of displaying airsoft and toys guns in the area of schools or in public.
Higgins was grateful for the WWPD’s fast response.
“We appreciate the communication from the police department as we work together to keep our kids safe,” Higgins said.
