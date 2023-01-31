The defense attorney for a Walla Walla firefighter accused of child molestation called a line of witnesses Tuesday, Jan. 31, to testify on behalf of his client's moral character.
The trial of Anthony Spada has passed the two-week mark in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
And on Wednesday, Feb. 1 — day 16 of the trial — the defendant is expected to take the stand.
Spada, 47, is charged with first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
The defense’s case, which has been ongoing since the state rested its case Friday, Jan. 27, has consisted of family members and co-workers of Spada, mostly testifying in support of his character.
Among these, two Walla Walla Fire Department captains and a retired firefighter all testified on Spada’s behalf Tuesday morning, Jan. 31.
Fredrick Hector is a training captain for the WWFD and has served as a SWAT team paramedic. He’s worked with Spada with the WWFD, and in his own private pest control business.
Hector testified that he has known Spada for 20 years and has never known him to be abusive or show any sign that he would be abusive.
Defense attorney William McCool asked Hector whether he was in position that he would hear gossip or rumors about Spada’s “reputation of sexual morality,” and Hector said he was. He then said he has not heard anything negative about Spada's reputation.
McCool asked Hector to explain what he believes emotional abuse and physical abuse are, and then asked whether he saw Spada display either, to which Hector said no.
Then, WWFD shift Captain Chris Worden gave almost identical testimony, answering many of the exact same questions.
To the question about gossip about Spada’s sexual morality, Worden stated he heard nothing, negative or positive.
He was asked a second time, and prosecutor Jennine E. Christensen objected, saying the question was already answered.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson sustained the objection.
Then, the court heard the same set of questions a third time, as former firefighter Peter J. Berg testified.
Again, the sexual morality question was asked. Again, the witness said he heard nothing. Again, McCool repeated the question. Again, Christensen objected and again Johnson sustained the objection.
After Berg’s testimony, Johnson released the jury and asked McCool how many more witnesses were to be called to testify about Spada’s character, to which McCool replied, four.
After a brief back and forth, it was determined that one of the remaining witnesses would be disqualified and McCool could call a few more character witnesses after lunch.
Johnson indicated that because the testimony was repetitive, he may not permit it to go past Tuesday.
After further discussion, it was revealed that McCool plans to call Spada to the stand Wednesday morning.
First-degree child molestation is a Class A felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison. Second-degree child molestation is a Class B felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin does not publish the identity of alleged sexual assault victims nor any trial details that might identify the victim.
Spada was initially placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested March 23, 2022, by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who investigated the case.
He remains officially an employee of the city but is now being paid with his accrued vacation time.