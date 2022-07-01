It's been more than a week, and details remain scant on the vague news release from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office regarding a possible homicide investigation in Waitsburg.
Walla Walla County Coroner Richard Greenwood told the Union-Bulletin that he has not been called to examine a body in connection with the ongoing investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Wednesday, June 22, saying a homicide may have occurred in Waitsburg based on information received June 17.
Search warrants were executed for homes, vehicles and outbuildings in the 700 block of Maple Street, and several people were "contacted and identified," according to the statement.
The release didn’t say much else. Only that the department is investigating and received assistance from the Washington State Patrol’s Crime Scene Response Team.
On Thursday, June 29, Walla Walla County's Chief Deputy Richard Schram said he didn’t have any updates to share.
“At this time, we know there are a lot of questions, but we cannot answer any of them because detectives are still actively working leads and waiting on forensics.”
Schram added that staff knew the release was vague, but that they released it because they felt they had to address the clear police activity in the area.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to contact dispatch at 509-527-3265 and reference case No. 2022-4656.
