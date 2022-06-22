The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide in Waitsburg, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon, June 22.
Very little information beyond this statement — including whether a body has been found or what leads officials are following — has been released.
According to the release, the Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible homicide on June 17.
An investigation is underway. Search warrants were executed for homes, vehicles and outbuildings in the 700 block of Maple Street, and several people were identified and contacted. Washington State Patrol’s Crime Scene Response Team is assisting.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to contact dispatch at 509-527-3265 and reference case No. 2022-4656.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.