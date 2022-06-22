Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office patch

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide in Waitsburg, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon, June 22.

Very little information beyond this statement — including whether a body has been found or what leads officials are following — has been released.

According to the release, the Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible homicide on June 17.

An investigation is underway. Search warrants were executed for homes, vehicles and outbuildings in the 700 block of Maple Street, and several people were identified and contacted. Washington State Patrol’s Crime Scene Response Team is assisting.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to contact dispatch at 509-527-3265 and reference case No. 2022-4656.

